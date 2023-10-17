Skip to Content
Texarkana man, owner of dog pack injuring child, sentenced to 35 years

<i>Texarkana Police/KTBS</i><br/>Ray Lee Cockrell
    TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A Texarkana man who owned a pack of 12 to 15 dogs that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy last year was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Bowie County jury on Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the dog pack was reported numerous times for complaints before the child’s mauling, including chasing livestock, attacking and injuring horses and killing a neighbor’s dog.

Despite warnings from law enforcement, Cockrell admitted that he had made no effort to pen his dogs and received a “dogs dangerous to animals” notice.

Cockrell was arrested on Sept. 9, 2022, and has been in custody since that date.

Cockrell’s sentence of 35 years for injury to a child also included a $7,000 fine and he was sentenced to 10 years and fined $3,000 for the dog attack charge.

Cockrell will serve the two prison terms concurrently.

