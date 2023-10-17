Skip to Content
Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted son’s death

    VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — The jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Vancouver couple accused of abusing their adopted teenage son, including starving him to death.

The Clark County medical examiner said 15-year-old Karreon Franks died in November of 2020 from starvation and neglect. His adoptive parents, Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks were charged with murder and homicide by abuse.

They both pleaded not guilty. The jury selection is expected to continue into Tuesday.

