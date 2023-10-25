Bicyclist struck and dragged for a mile after deadly hit-and-run crash in Willowbrook

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and dragged a bicyclist for a mile after a hit-and-run crash in Willowbrook.

The collision happened on Tuesday morning on Broadway, just north of West 117th Street. Detectives said the impact was so severe that the bicyclist was knocked out of his shoes. The victim was then pinned and dragged for about a mile to the intersection of Broadway and El Segundo Boulevard.

A number of security cameras captured the horrific scene and numerous witnesses have stepped forward to help the Los Angeles Police Department in their investigation. Officers said that the witnesses tried to get the driver to stop.

“The community here have been really helpful,” said Detective Ryan Moreno.

Detectives described the van involved in the alleged hit-and-run as white with blue or gray stripes on the side with damage on the front end.

Investigators are trying to determine the victim’s identity.

Because this was a deadly hit-and-run crash, the city has offered a $50,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest, conviction or civil resolution in this case.

