Roswell teen charged with murdering father in dispute

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KOAT) — A Roswell teenager was charged with second-degree murder following a complete autopsy report by the medical examiner.

Ivan Gonzalez, 19, was arrested for battery against a household member on Aug. 27. The alleged assault ended with the death of 44-year-old Mario Gonzalez. The autopsy revealed Gonzalez’s death was a result of blunt force trauma and it to be a homicide, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Police were called to the 1200 block of West 13th Street around 3:40 a.m. in late August. Its investigation found the two argued about several topics, and the son started to strike his father.

The physical altercation continued inside, according to Roswell police. Gonzalez was charged with murder on Oct. 13.

Police also say Gonzalez was released from custody by a judge for the battery charge during his arraignment hearing on Aug. 28. Gonzales turned himself in to the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Oct. 22 for the murder charge.

