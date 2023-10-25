Shooting at Nashville Waffle House, gunman subdued by victim

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A gunman opened fire inside of a Nashville Waffle House early Wednesday morning injuring one person inside, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Two men, an uncle and his nephew, were sitting at a table at the Stewarts Ferry Pike Waffle House location when they said a gunman they don’t know entered the restaurant and started a verbal fight.

When the gunman pulled out a weapon, the nephew rushed towards him and tried to take the gun away, according to police.

A physical fight just inside the front door of the restaurant lead to at least two shots being fired. At least one of the bullets hit the nephew in the shoulder.

The uncle and nephew then worked together to subdue and disarm the shooter.

The gunman was hurt during the altercation and taken to the hospital.

Two women in the parking lot with the shooter left the scene but were eventually stopped by police along I-40.

