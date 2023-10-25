SunChips highlights Baltimore artist on limited-edition chip bags nationwide

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Baltimore artist is receiving national recognition for her work by a major snack brand.

Megan Lewis was born and raised in West Baltimore and has been an artist for as long as she can remember.

When you walk into Lewis’ Baltimore Station North art studio, you’ll see pieces with bright colors and glitter painted onto canvases, but a canvas is not the only place you can find Lewis’ work. Now, you can find her work on bags of Harvest Cheddar SunChips all over the country.

“I’ve been to Target and Walmart and all of the places, and it’s literally in every store, every major brand store,” said Lewis. “To go there and to see something that I designed with an array of other brands it’s insane. It really is cool.”

Lewis is one of three artists honored through the SunChips “Art Seen” program. It’s a project designed to shine a light on diverse artists whose paintings and perspectives make the world a brighter place. The winning artists were selected from over a dozen competing artists.

“Out of the 15, three were selected by the public in voting, and I know Baltimore voted for me,” said Lewis.

Each winner gets their design on SunChips bags and a mural in Washington, D.C., at 2423 18th St. Megan says her design mimics the rest of her artwork.

“I wanted to stick to the nature theme, something rich,” said Lewis. “I was also just painting flowers because my current work, my paintings are focused on black men in their daily lives whether it be real or imaginative, so I was already playing with flowers, so it just made sense to do it on the SunChip bags.”

The bags are now seen by many, giving people a taste of a talented artist’s work.

“It definitely projects and lets my name get into places that it hasn’t, so I’m very grateful for that,” said Lewis.

If you’d like to see more of Lewis’ work, some of her pieces will be on display at Galerie Myrtis during an exhibit on Nov. 18.

