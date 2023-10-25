Suspect attempts to flee police in wrong way traffic with child on board

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Missouri (KMOV) — 37-year-old Valencio Henry, of University City, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Substantial Risk of Serious Injury and Endangering the Welfare of a Child after fleeing Richmond Heights Police during a traffic stop attempt.

On October 21, an officer attempted to stop the defendant’s vehicle for traffic violations at Big Bend Boulevard and Dale Avenue. The defendant failed to stop, turned off his vehicle’s lights, and drove the wrong way into on-coming traffic lanes. While he was fleeing, he had a minor child present in the vehicle.

Henley was eventually apprehended without incident or injury to anyone.

