Thieves use SUV to smash into high-end sneaker store in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Thieves used an SUV as a battering ram to break into a high-end sneaker store overnight in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Police said five to six people in an SUV crashed through the front door and security gate of Flee Club near Taylor Street and Oakley Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

The burglars then stole merchandise from inside the store and got into several waiting cars to flee the scene, leaving the SUV behind.

Flee Club co-owner Darris Kelly said it’s not the first break-in at the store, and they’re left wondering if they’ll reopen this time.

“Just tired of it. I’m just trying to make a living,” he said. “I’m really going to have to think if I want to open back up. It’s just like, how many times can you get hit?”

Owners estimated it would cost $20,000 just to replace the broken glass at the store, and because of previous break-ins, they are no longer covered by any insurance company. They have yet to determine how much merchandise was stolen, because the building has been deemed a structural risk.

No injuries were reported. No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

The smash and grab comes a day after a similar burglary in River North, where five to six burglars crashed a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger into a sneaker store and stole merchandise. Police said they got back into the pickup truck and drove off, leaving the Charger behind.

It was not immediately clear if the two burglaries were connected. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

