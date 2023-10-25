Underage drinking leads to serious crash: North Carolina bartender and patrons charged

Click here for updates on this story

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A bartender in Western North Carolina is among those facing charges after at least two underage people were served alcohol and a serious crash ensued.

A press release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) says on Thursday, Oct. 20, Highlands Police Department notified Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) of a single-vehicle collision involving four people. Three individuals were taken to area hospitals, while one passenger was airlifted for medical treatment due to their injuries.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, NCDPS says special agents verified that the driver, who was under 21 years old, purchased numerous mixed beverages from 4118 Kitchen and Bar, located at 64 Highlands Plaza, Highlands, NC prior to the crash.

The following subjects have been charged by ALE in relation to the 4118 Kitchen and Bar case:

NCDPS says in their press release that the bartender, identified as Ryan Patrick Henry, 41, of Cashiers, failed to verify the age of the underage individual. ALE cited Henry for selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21 and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business.

The driver, Steijn Pieter Drijver, 19, of Highlands, was charged with purchase alcohol underage and consume alcohol underage by ALE. Additionally, Highlands Police Department also charged Drijver, with Driving While Impaired, two counts of Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, and Reckless Driving.

Rasheem Tyshane McKenzie, 20, of Highlands, was charged with purchase alcohol underage and consume alcohol underage.

“It is paramount that law enforcement agencies maintain cohesive relationships with other agencies. ALE was instrumental in gathering additional information which helped complete the timeline leading up to the accident. We would like to thank ALE for joining our quest to keep Highlands safe”, said Highlands Police Chief Andrea Holland in a press release.

ALE will submit violation reports to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction 4118 Kitchen and Bar through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.

This is an on-going investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.