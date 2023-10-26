Prince Albert II of Monaco visits mother’s hometown Philadelphia for tree-planting ceremony

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Prince Albert II of Monaco is in Philadelphia — his mother Grace Kelly’s hometown — on Thursday, where he will talk about his foundation’s impact on the Philadelphia Zoo’s education programs and tout a partnership with the city’s Parks and Recreation department to help the Philly Tree Plan.

Before his expected visit to the Philadelphia Zoo, Prince Albert visited Williams Moore Reed Memorial Park to celebrate Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and its work toward combating climate change.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is teaming up with the city and its Parks and Rec to announce a $130,000 grant for the Philly Tree Plan, the city’s first-ever urban strategic plan.

The grant will further the work of the 10-year strategic plan to build an urban forest and tree canopy meant to combat climate change and address areas identified as high priority due to high heat, high asthma rates, lack of trees and more.

Philadelphia Zoo chief development officer Neil Batiancila touted the prince’s foundation’s work in “saving the natural world.”

“This is a trip back for the prince. He was here years ago when he was a kid,” Batiancila said. “But the foundation itself has been a leader globally in saving the natural world and they’ve been supporting us for a couple of years, making sure the next generation of conservation leaders are inspired here at the Philadelphia Zoo.”

The ceremony began at 9:30 a.m. at the park in North Philadelphia.

The zoo said the prince is scheduled to arrive sometime around 11 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.