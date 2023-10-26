Video shows stolen car crash through marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia looting last month

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Video just released by Philadelphia police shows looters intentionally smashing a car through the front of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city’s Wynnefield section last month.

The video shows the Kia car, which had been reported stolen, plowing into the Curaleaf location at City Avenue and 51st Street twice to help looters get inside the dispensary.

The city is investigating along with several other looting incidents after charges were dropped against ex-Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial.

Police leadership said the looting in multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods was committed by groups of juveniles and was unrelated to peaceful protests after a judge dismissed all charges including a murder count against Mark Dial, the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry in Kensington last month.

