Bicyclist dragged for blocks in deadly hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Police are searching for the driver who struck and then dragged a bicyclist for about one mile in a fatal hit-and-crash in the Van Nuys area.

The driver was traveling southbound on Van Nuys Boulevard at Delano Street when they collided with the bicyclist around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“At this time, the vehicle continued southbound on Van Nuys, dragging the body underneath for approximately one mile,” Officer Krueger told Eyewitness News.

The driver made a U-turn at Van Nuys and Burbank, causing the body to become dislodged from the vehicle. The driver then continued northbound on Van Nuys Boulevard and then went eastbound on Hatteras Street.

“It’s very sad for this to happen. It’s very unfortunate. We’re asking people to be more cautious around this time, especially with a lot of pedestrians out on the street during the holidays,” Krueger said.

The suspect vehicle is described only as a light-colored older model sedan. Investigators are trying to see if any surveillance cameras captured the crash.

The victim was a man approximately 35 years old.

This comes about a week after a separate hit-and-run crash involving another bicyclist who was also dragged in South Los Angeles. The driver in that incident has since been arrested.

