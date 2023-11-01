‘I shouldn’t probably be here, but I am’: NKY father and athletic trainer saved by CPR and AED

Click here for updates on this story

ERLANGER, Kentucky (WLWT) — Ever since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in January, people across the country have been inspired to get their heart screen or to undergo CPR training.

The Greater Cincinnati area is no stranger to heart conditions. One Northern Kentucky father is using his near-death experience to save others.

March 6 was the day that changed Mike Quinn’s life. The athletic trainer led his daughter’s soccer team in stretches and decided to go on a run.

Only a few steps in, Quinn collapsed.

“My guardian angel, certainly looking after me,” Quinn said.

His daughter’s team was also looking after him. As luck would have it, weeks before, Quinn helped train the coaches on CPR and how to use an AED.

“They were good learners,” Quinn said. “They spring into action right away and started CPR on me.”

Alex Flamm, coach for FC Fusion, was told to call 911 and look for an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Then another coach, Travis Little, jumped into action.

Within minutes, first responders shocked Quinn with an AED and rushed him to the hospital.

Days later, he woke up and was surrounded by family, including his sister Amy Quinn Dye.

“I remember telling Mike ‘You know, you really have a platform, and you need to use it,’ and he said he will do whatever he can,” Quinn Dye said.

Months later and Quinn is sticking to his word and using his life-saving story to save another’s life.

“Things could’ve went very wrong for me that day,” Quinn said.

Many of his family and friends have gotten heart screenings. Some of their employers have offered CPR and AED training. In total, Quinn Dye believes hundreds of people have been inspired to do something after Quinn’s heart attack.

“I shouldn’t probably be here, but I am,” Quinn said. “I have a greater purpose.”

Quinn works closely with the Matthew Mangine Foundation. He also helps train businesses on CPR and AEDs.

He encourages anyone to get trained and stresses the importance of stepping in when you see someone having a medical emergency.

“Have the courage to learn how to do CPR and use an AED,” Quinn said. “Then the courage to get involved when they see someone go down or there’s an episode. Don’t wait for that other person to be the one to do it because they might not react either.”

Back in April, WLWT was there was there when Quinn and the two coaches that saved his life returned to the field.

“I just started doing what they taught me in the CPR class. It was a lot longer than I wanted it to be, but the outcome was great,” Little said in April.

“Good karma, divine intervention,” Flamm said in April. “How he had led up the AED and CPR training prior, two weeks prior, and we attended the training sessions and then had to use it two weeks later to save his life. Kind of just all fell into place.”

