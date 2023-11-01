Images show Temple University student being held at gunpoint during robbery near campus

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are investigating after two Temple University students and a third person were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to police, the three robberies happened between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The first incident happened in the 1900 block of N. 16th Street. Police said the student was not physically injured. A cellphone was stolen, but was recovered and returned to the student.

A second incident happened in the area of 1800 N. 16th Street. Police said the student’s cellphone and wallet were taken by the suspect.

Marisa Moyle, a junior at Temple, said she was on the way to class when she witnessed one of the robberies.

“I could tell that they had a weapon that was pretty harmful obviously,” she said.

Police said both incidents happened off-campus, but were within the university’s patrol zone. Temple police detectives are now helping Philadelphia police in the investigation.

“It’s kind of frightening. I kind of walk this way everyday, and seeing stuff like that makes me feel a lot less safe about it,” said Griffin Trial, a senior.

A third armed robbery happened in the 2000 block of W. Jefferson Street. The incident did not involve a student and the crime happened outside of the Temple patrol zone, police said.

Investigators are now working to identify and find a suspect captured on security cameras. He was wearing all-black clothing and a black facemask.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crimes is asked to call Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.