Tracy sugar plant worker dies after falling more than 80 feet into silo, officials say

TRACY, California (KCRA) — A 53-year-old man died after he fell more than 80 feet into a silo at the former Holly Sugar plant in Tracy while on the job, officials said.

The San Joaquin Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dean Melavic, of Elk Grove.

Crews with the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said they responded to the plant Monday at 10:20 a.m. because of a report the worker had fallen into a large silo. They determined that he had succumbed to his injuries.

A group of 16 personnel worked for an hour to extricate the man from the silo after developing a rope system to pull him up.

A representative for Cal/OSHA said they are investigating the death. They said they were not aware of prior work-related injuries at the plant on the OSHA.gov website.

The former Holly Sugar plant is now called Spreckles Sugar Company, Inc., and is owned by Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative.

