Las Vegas teen to be charged as adult in shooting that injured toddler at preschool

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A teen who reportedly shot an RTC bus passenger and dropped his gun at a preschool is going to be charged as an adult with attempted murder and several other felony counts.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, appeared in Clark County Justice Court on November 7 and was charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm, disregard of the safety of a person, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanor firearms charges.

According to a police report, the suspect shot another passenger during an argument on an RTC bus on November 3. While running away, he dropped his gun on a playground preschool. Moments later, a toddler shot herself with the gun, suffering critical injuries.

Bail for Rucker was set at $100,000. He was also ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and to have no weapons in his possession.

On November 7, a spokesperson from the Clark County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the suspect has been charged as an adult. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 22.

