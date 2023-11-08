Poplar Drive Fire enters day 6, staying at 431 acres and 15% containment

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — As of Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County has burned 431 acres — which has stayed the same since Sunday — and was still 15% contained.

There are still 222 personnel working the fire at this time, though they are making strides on containment and mop-up operations, as they extinguish smoldering areas. Firefighters are continuing to provide structure protection and strengthen already established containment lines.

Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say one home, an outbuilding, and an uninhabited cabin have been lost so far, while another home sustained damage. Some homes that are in and along the area of the fire imprint remain threatened.

Two firefighters have sustained minor injuries so far and both were treated and released.

Officials say although low intensity fire activity has been indicated, the potential for the fire to reignite due to leaf fall is elevated as dry weather conditions continue.

N.C. FOREST SERVICE EXPANDS BURN BAN TO 16 OTHER COUNTIES, INCLUDING BUNCOMBE

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 7,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information can be found HERE. Flying drones within a TFR designated area is unlawful. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

The N.C. Forest Service expanded its burn ban on Wednesday to 16 additional counties, including Buncombe, Haywood, and Yancey counties. Citing increased fire risk, state forest officials banned all open burning and canceled all burning permits for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Catawba, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties effective 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, until further notice. This means all of Western North Carolina will be under a state-issued burn ban.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.