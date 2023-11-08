The Four-Time Tony Award®-Winning New Musical, “MJ,” is Set to Wow Houston

Click here for updates on this story

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for a musical extravaganza as “MJ” makes its Texas premiere at the Hobby Center from November 14 to 19, 2023. Produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, and presented by Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center, “MJ” is set to take Houston by storm.

This sensational new musical tells the captivating story behind the making of Michael Jackson’s iconic 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, “MJ” offers an unprecedented look into the genius of the King of Pop and the collaborative spirit that propelled him to legendary status.

Prepare to be wowed by Roman Banks, known for his role in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” as he takes on the title role of ‘MJ.’ Alongside him, a talented cast will bring this extraordinary story to life, featuring Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), and a host of other talented performers.

With a creative team that boasts award-winning names in the industry, including Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), and Paul Tazewell (Costume Design), “MJ” promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Michael Jackson’s artistry come to life in “MJ.” Single tickets go on sale to the general public on August 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $40 and can be purchased online at TheHobbyCenter.org or BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com. You can also buy tickets in person at the Hobby Center Box Office. Special group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more; simply call (888) 451-5986 or email houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com to inquire.

This is a musical journey you won’t want to miss. Get ready to be entertained, amazed, and captivated by the unparalleled artistry of Michael Jackson in “MJ.” It’s starting something big in Houston!

