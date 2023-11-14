1-year-old who was kidnapped by teen in South Jersey returned to family: U.S. Marshals

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A 1-year-old who was kidnapped by a teenager in South Jersey was returned to his family on Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

One-year-old Hakeem Hintzen was returned to his family by a third party after he was kidnapped by 16-year-old Akera Johns on Saturday.

Hintzen and Johns were spotted at 32nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section early Monday morning before he was returned.

The U.S. Marshals said Johns has been charged with kidnapping after she refused to return Hintzen to his mother on Nov. 11.

Before being spotted in Philadelphia, Hintzen and Johns were last seen on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

Anonymous tips are welcomed, police said.

