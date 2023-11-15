Parents accuse Hendersonville Middle staff member of racial slurs, discrimination toward students

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Community members have contacted the Henderson County Board of Education, claiming racial slurs are being used toward students at Hendersonville Middle School.

“I brought something to their attention, and now my kid’s getting targeted,” Xavier Mackey said.

Mackey, who contacted the school board about an issue last month, has two children who attend Hendersonville Middle School. He said one of them is under scrutiny from a staff member.

“He was told he’s a failure and he won’t amount to anything,” he said.

And Mackey is not alone in his complaints about school staff.

“I’m standing in solidarity with parents and caregivers who have children in our school system that need an advocate support and voice for the grievances and issues that are left unaddressed,” African American Parent Alliance founder Crystal Cauley said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

According to Cauley and Mackey, multiple parents have seen their children experience racial slurs and other discriminating acts at Hendersonville Middle School.

Henderson County Schools responded to the claims in a statement to News 13.

We appreciate the opportunity to respond to the concerns raised at last night’s board of education meeting. We take these allegations very seriously.

The well-being and safety of our students is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racial insensitivity in our schools. While these concerns were new to the district at the board meeting, our administration wasted no time in engaging with the community members who voiced their concerns during public comment. Additionally, we have been in direct communication with the family of the student involved to better understand and address the situation.

Henderson County Public Schools policy is to conduct a thorough and fair investigation, respecting the privacy and rights of all individuals involved. While we cannot comment on specific student or personnel matters, we want to assure our community that we are committed to maintaining an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued. We ask that anyone with concerns or information about a Henderson County Public School please take the time to contact the administration directly.”

In Mackey’s case, he’s looking for the staff member responsible to be addressed.

“[The staff member] has been doing this for years,” Mackey said. “And it gets swept under the rug. But I’m not letting this get swept under the rug.”

Mackey said, that along with action from the school board, he hopes to see more presence from parents at more meetings to hold the school board accountable.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.