3-alarm fire displaces Chelsea residents day before Thanksgiving

Click here for updates on this story

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A three-alarm fire in a building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, displaced several residents Wednesday, one day before Thanksgiving.

Crews were called just after 8 a.m. to 337 Broadway, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the building.

The early-morning fire originated in the building that houses Los Amigos restaurant. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the damage is extensive.

“There was a lot of smoke. It was a lot,” said Mostafa Bakhsiss, a displaced resident.

Smoke was spreading quickly when Bakhsiss got home. He lives in an adjoining building. He said he got a phone call about the fire from his wife. She and her mother escaped, along with the other residents.

“I took the dog, and now I just came back to get the cat,” Bakhsiss said.

The fire was large enough to necessitate mutual aid from neighboring cities, including Boston, Cambridge and Everett. MassPort also assisted fire crews.

For those who live nearby and own businesses in the area, the future is uncertain on the eve of the holiday.

“I was thinking about Thanksgiving and my mother-in-law and my wife,” Bakhsiss said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.