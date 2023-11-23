A local pilot offers strategies to calm﻿ flying anxiety ahead of Thanksgiving

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “Oh my god, I’m always flying. But I’m always getting scared. When I get into the airport, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is like my first flight,'” says Diana Gomez, a Sunport passenger.

Like many passengers, turbulence gives Gomez anxiety. Local pilot Gary Williams offers some reassurance.

“Planes are built to withstand heavy turbulence, much like a boat through water,” said Williams. “The waves go up, the waves go down, the boat goes up, the boat goes down, the same thing with an airplane.”

He says the pilot and crew are constantly working with air traffic control to find the smoothest flight path.

“Regardless of how much upper downdraft you’re gonna get, the wings are not going to fall off the airplane,” Williams assured.

The same thing goes for takeoff and landing.

“A plane wants to fly as long as it’s got the acceleration,” Williams explained. “It’s constantly trying to create lift and wants to fly. Same thing with landing. You’re slowing the plane down to allow the lift to decrease. It’s all controlled systems on the plane.”

Williams hopes this advice will help you sit back, actually relax, and enjoy your flight.

“These men and women have thousands of hours of training, and they’re constantly re-training,” he explained. “Enjoy the fact that somebody is taking you where you want to go to see friends and family.”

Advice Sunport passenger Gomez can get behind.

“You know what… the pilots, they have good experience… you have to trust,” said Gomez.

Another way to calm down? Petting and playing with one of the 30 therapy dogs at the Sunport before your flight.

The dogs wear bright yellow ‘Pet Me’ vests, and handlers carry trading cards with fun facts about their dog.

