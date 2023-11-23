Cudahy man arrested for threatening Fontana city official with racial slurs and sexual violence

Click here for updates on this story

FONTANA (KCAL KCBS) — Fontana police arrested a Cudahy man who allegedly threatened a city official with racial slurs and sexual violence on Wednesday.

Officers said they arrested Edwin Banuelos without a problem. The Fontana Police Department said he fully confessed to issuing the threats which included disturbing language and explicit content.

Banuelos blamed his actions on social media influences that targeted the city official following recently passed ordinances.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.