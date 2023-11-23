Skip to Content
Police: Teen in custody following shooting of another teen in Overland Park

Published 9:29 AM

By Nick Sloan

    OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — A juvenile is in police custody following the shooting of another teen in Overland Park, Kansas.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 8100 block of Perry Street shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Just before the shooting, the suspect threatened the victim with the firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact Overland Park police.

