State-issued burn ban lifted for western NC counties, but residents urged to stay vigilant

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A day after Western North Carolina received its first significant rainfall in two months, the N.C. Forest Service lifted its burn ban for most western counties.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, the state’s ban on all open burning outside of the 100-foot area around an occupied dwelling was lifted for the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) also announced that it lifted fire restrictions for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests on Nov. 22, effective immediately.

“The forests received 1-2 inches of widespread rainfall over the past 48 hours, effectively reducing fire danger,” a USFS news release said. “The rain was also beneficial for the current fires, Collett Ridge and Black Bear, resulting in no additional fire growth and minimal activity.”

Buncombe County officials announced Wednesday that its local state of emergency would end at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. However, county leaders said the local open burning restrictions put in place by the Buncombe County fire marshal will remain in place for now.

“While the Forest Service has lifted their bans on open burning in Western North Carolina effective for 5 p.m. today, our local ban remains in place and takes precedence over the Forest Service actions,” a written statement from Buncombe County said, in part.

State officials stressed that while conditions have improved, the public should remain cautious when it comes to outdoor burning.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready and responsible when burning outdoors,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a written statement.

Haywood County Emergency Services echoed the state’s warning as the burn ban comes to an end, saying in a post on X, “That does not mean bonfires are a great idea.”

Burn bans were issued for the affected counties earlier in November due to hazardous forest fire conditions, including severe — and in some cases extreme — drought. The bans followed significant wildfires that ultimately burned thousands of acres. The Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County destroyed several structures.

The state-issued burn bans prohibited all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, state officials said burn permits were available in all counties once again.

News 13 Chief Meteorologist Jason Boyer said 0.78 inches of rain fell in Asheville on Tuesday, Nov. 21. It was the first significant rainfall the area had seen since Sept. 10 when 0.89 inches fell, Boyer said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Western North Carolina are still under severe or extreme drought conditions as of Nov. 21.

