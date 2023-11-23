Temple Grandin’s new children’s book uplifts young kids who think differently

Click here for updates on this story

COLORADO (KCNC) — Colorado State University legend Temple Grandin has released a new children’s book which she hopes will inspire children who think differently to start exploring important career fields. In the book, titled “Different Kinds of Minds,” Grandin helps students realize each person thinks differently, meaning everyone can find a career field where they can excel.

Grandin’s new book is a children’s version of a book she previously wrote for adults. This one tailors to children in late-elementary school or middle school.

“Middle and elementary school is when we need to be exposing kids to hands-on stuff; art, tools and music. If you don’t expose kids to things, you don’t know what they may be good at,” Grandin told CBS News Colorado’s Dillon Thomas.

Grandin, who lives with autism, is one of the most influential people in the agriculture industry. Though she was non-verbal until she was four years old, she has since blossomed into an inventor, professor, speaker and entrepreneur.

“Different people think differently. And, we need the skills,” Grandin said.

Grandin explained that her mind thinks in ways others cannot. That allows her to problem-solve or improvise in ways others would be limited. In the same breath, she realizes her limitations mean others might be able to solve other problems in ways she wouldn’t have thought of.

“Everything I think about is like a picture of a photograph,” Grandin said. “The math mind thinks in patterns. And then, of course, you have verbal thinkers. And a lot of people are a mix of those.”

The book helps students realize there are great and vital career paths for them, even if they aren’t good at math homework and tests.

“As an object visualizer, I was terrible at algebra. I am terrified today that smart kids, where we need their skills, are getting screened out because they can’t do algebra,” Grandin said. “We need to help these kids that are different develop their strengths.”

Grandin said students who know how to do hands-on work have bright futures in the American workforce, noting those positions are less likely to be replaced by artificial intelligence compared to current careers that are excelling today.

Grandin hopes this book will help people of different thinking styles collaborate better while raising the next generation of hands-on workers, now.

“If we wait until they are in college it is almost too late,” Grandin said. “I am seeing too many smart kids just going nowhere.”

