Inmate captured within 30 minutes of escape from facility, authorities say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An inmate who escaped a prison camp in Spindale was taken into custody in a short amount of time on Saturday, authorities report.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched on Nov. 25, along with the Spindale Police Department, the Rutherfordton Police Department, the Forest City Police Department and the NC State Highway Patrol, to the DOC prison camp on Ledbetter Road in Spindale in reference to an escaped inmate.

Law enforcement personnel were advised inmate Corey Lamont McMillian had escaped the facility by climbing the fence and was last seen somewhere in the area of Ledbetter Road close to the prison.

A search began immediately afterward. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant W. Perez and partner Kilo located McMillian on Ryce Street and was able to take him back into custody without incident.

“Due to the excellent working relationship between agencies as well as the ability of law enforcement to work at their best under pressure McMillian was returned to custody within 30 minutes of his escape,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

No other information was immediately available.

