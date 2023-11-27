Skip to Content
Man arrested after following woman home and hiding under her car, police say

By WRAL News Staff

    North Carolina (WRAL News) — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested after he followed a woman home, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies said they responded to a report on Kenbridge Drive in Clemmons regarding a suspicious person.

Officers said the suspect, 25-year-old Trevor Antonio Lewis, was found beneath a woman’s car. After investigating, officials said Lewis followed her home from the Walmart on Kester Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

On Monday, Lewis was arrested. He’s currently being held without bond while out on pretrial release for previous stalking charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

