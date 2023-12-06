3-year-old dies after running into traffic in Melbourne; mom struck while chasing after child

Click here for updates on this story

MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — A child was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a car in Melbourne.

According to Melbourne police, officers were called to Dairy Road and Hall Street just after 8 p.m.

Investigators say a 3-year-old and two adults were exiting a vehicle parked southbound on Dairy Road to return home.

The vehicle had a trailer attached, and the toddler ran behind the trailer and into the northbound lanes of Dairy Road.

As the 31-year-old mother ran after the child, both were struck by a Honda Pilot traveling northbound.

Police say the child died at Holmes Regional Medical Center and the mother was seriously hurt.

Officials say it appears alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this crash.

