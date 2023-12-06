Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Dog found after being taken in stolen van in San Francisco Nob Hill neighborhood

By
Published 11:05 AM

By JOSE FABIAN

Click here for updates on this story

    SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police said a dog was taken when a suspect drove away in a stolen van Tuesday morning.

The van was stolen in the area of Mason and Sacramento streets. Murray, the dog, was in the van when the suspect drove away, police said.

The dog and the van were found hours later, police said

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content