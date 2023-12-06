Kingfisher Public Schools signs off on $5M settlement to family of former football player

Click here for updates on this story

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The Kingfisher Public Schools board signed off on a settlement to the family of a former high school football player.

This goes back to a federal lawsuit alleging there was a culture of hazing in the high school football program.

The district will pay the family $5 million. During a meeting on Monday night, many taxpayers said they’re not liable.

“This burden should not go to school district taxpayers, as it should come from the general fund,” said BJ Wager, a district parent.

All public comments had the same sentiment: the public should not have to pay for the $5 million to the family of the former high school football player.

The district agreed to settle the case and pay the money over a three-year period based on sinking fund levies made against the district tax base. Homeowners said it’s not fair.

Court documents said players participated in a type of fight club inside the locker room without the coaches present. Players told investigators the head coach knew about the violence.

Kingfisher Public Schools Superintendent David Glover offered insight into why the settlement was reached.

“The school district dropped the ball on some things. There’s no disputing that. The school district was the one that was really going to be the one on trial starting tomorrow,” Glover said.

He said the board decided in the best interest of students and overall cost to the school district.

“The judgment could have been a lot more. And if that had happened that would have totally been on our taxpayers,” Glover said.

It’s not yet clear when the tax increase will take effect or how much it’ll cost locals every month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.