Man using wheelchair found severely burned in Minneapolis encampment near Target Field, MPD says

Click here for updates on this story

Minneapolis, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man who uses a wheelchair was found severely burned overnight Tuesday at a Minneapolis homeless encampment near Target Field.

Police say officers were called just before 1 a.m. to the encampment located near Glenwood Avenue and Twins Way.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was being treated at the scene by an EMS crew for life-threatening burns. Police say the man was found on the ground by a small fire.

Police say a 45-year-old man at the encampment then walked up to officers to say he had just been assaulted. Both men were taken to HCMC.

Police say the man who was assaulted was later arrested in connection to an unrelated warrant out of Stearns County.

Police are investigating this case as an arson. It’s unclear if the victim who was burned was intentionally set on fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.