City employee faces murder charge

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KOAT) — An employee with the Alamogordo Parks and Recreation Department faces a murder charge after the shooting death of a coworker.

The shooting at Hang Glider Park happened on the afternoon of Sept. 25. Emergency dispatchers received a call from 33-year-old Logan Jacobs, who said he was in an altercation there and shot another man several times, according to court documents.

Joe Romo, 42, was found at the park with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Court records show police found a handgun at the park. The bullets in the magazine matched the brand of spent shell casings found near the shooting victim.

Jacobs told police he had issues with Romo from their work with the city of Alamogordo. Jacobs said the two agreed to meet at the park following their work shifts.

When he arrived, Jacobs exited his vehicle and waited for Romo to arrive. Jacobs also told police Romo arrived and began to approach him after exiting his vehicle.

Jacobs claims to have told Romo to stay back before a strike hit him in the throat. In response, he shot Romo several times due to being in fear for his life, according to court documents.

However, court records show witnesses told Alamogordo police Jacobs resorted to using his handgun immediately. It also states there was no indication that Jacobs was hit by a strike thrown by Romo.

The Alamogordo Police Department found a previous work incident from this year, during its murder investigation. In June, an internal investigation was done following a verbal altercation at a softball tournament.

Jacobs got into an argument with an employee. Another employee reported that Jacobs said “It won’t be no fight, I have a gun,” after the other employee said the two can clock out and handle it.

Jacobs faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Romo. The charge was filed on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

