FBI helping to investigate alleged embezzlement at San Benito County Library

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — The FBI is now providing its expertise in forensics accounting to investigators looking into allegations of fraud and misappropriation of public funds at the San Benito County Library in Hollister.

“There’s a lot of complexities and a lot of the really the white-collar crime type stuff that we’re looking into that really is complex with different accounts and different banks and different forms and really trying to chase down just to make sure we’re crossing all our T’s and dotting our I’s,” said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor, who confirmed with KSBW the FBI’s involvement.

The white-collar crime allegedly involves a library employee and a family member. The two are accused of setting up fraudulent accounts to buy personal items.

“They were misrepresenting themselves to vendors, purchasing items that were said to be for the county but those items don’t seem to have landed in the county, and we believe that they were for personal use,” said Taylor.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items, according to the sheriff, including camping gear, TVs and other electronics. Taylor said the goods were found at the employee’s Hollister home.

“I think it was an eye-opening experience to realize that something of this magnitude was going on right under the noses of the administration, but really it’s hard not to fault anybody in admin for not catching it because it’s a pretty sophisticated scheme,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Taylor said it was the county auditor’s office that noted discrepancies in spending at the library and informed the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said there is nothing to indicate former library director Nora Conte is involved. Conte retired in April, around the same time investigators started asking questions.

KSBW is not identifying the employee in question because no charges have been filed.

“I mean, we’ll see what the investigation comes up with. Who knows? Innocent until proven guilty,” said library patron Valerie Nuttman of Hollister.

“I can’t believe it. That happens sometimes; people are not really good,” added Salvador Perez, another library patron.

Sheriff Taylor said once the FBI concludes its audit of the library’s finances, reports will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.

County administrators told Action News 8 they could not say what the current employment status of the employee in question is, citing personnel reasons.

But the sheriff said the employee is cooperating with their investigation.

