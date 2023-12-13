Donald Trump selling pieces of his Fulton County mugshot suit

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — You can now own a piece of what is being touted as the “most historically significant artifact in United States history.”

Former president Donald Trump is selling pieces of the suit he wore during his Aug. 24, 2023, booking at the infamous Fulton County Jail.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform.

The $4,653 package also includes a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The website selling the cards, CollectTrumpCards.com, touts the suit’s historical significance.

“On Thursday, August 24, 2023, President Trump was formally arrested in Fulton County, Georgia,” the website said. “This is a moment in history – it’s the first ever mugshot of a United States President. In the photo, Trump has a furrowed brow with a determined gaze which says he’ll never surrender.

“This card is not just a keepsake; it’s a piece of history and a testament to resilience. It stands as a symbol of President Trump’s unwavering commitment and his enduring dedication to the American Dream.

“The MugShot Suit was authenticated by MEARS, one of the largest authenticators in Sports Memorabilia.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin Trump’s Georgia trial in August, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, has expressed doubts last week about that timeline.

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

Four of the original 19 co-defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors: Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.