Gun found inside backpack at Cibola High School

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A handgun was confiscated at Cibola High School after being found inside a student’s backpack. The school wrote an email to the school community on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The school stated there were no known threats made to anyone prior to the weapon discovery. The student was arrested and faces criminal charges, along with suspension or expulsion from the high school.

Albuquerque police are investigating the incident. This comes after a 16-year-old student was shot and killed at Atrisco Heritage High School last week.

