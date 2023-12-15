Man allegedly posed as pharmacist, stole cash drawer from Hannaford

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, are looking for a man they say posed as a pharmacist to steal money from Hannaford.

Investigators said the man walked into the store Wednesday morning and told workers he was a fill-in pharmacist. He then allegedly took the cash drawer and left it on an e-bike.

Police released a surveillance image of the man. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Rindge police.

