Natural gas smell plagues Yukon, southwest OKC for days

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — For days, Oklahoma Natural Gas has received calls about a strong smell of gas near southwest Oklahoma City and Yukon.

When ONG went to check out the areas, they realized there was no issue with any of their lines, but a third party was burning off petroleum products. Many Yukon residents took to social media to talk about the strong smell.

“I make that drive every single morning, and that gas smell about pushed my car off the road,” said one man in a social media comment.

“They were smelling it at the high school. My daughter was texting and calling me, saying that there was strong smells that students were noticing. The high school did say that they had called the fire department out to investigate and did not sound too concerned about it to have to evacuate students or anything like that,” said another woman on social media.

“It was really bad this morning on I-40 near the dump, so that makes sense. A little concerning though,” said another person on Facebook.

On Wednesday, there were no reports of major gas leaks anywhere in the area.

