Police: Officer shoots, kills dogs during ‘vicious attack’ at business; victim injured

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Police are investigating after two dogs were shot during what police are calling a “vicious attack” at a business in Cincinnati.

It happened Wednesday around 9:22 a.m. at the Tri-County Golf Ranch when the Hamilton County Communications Center got a 911 call saying someone was being attacked by two large dogs inside the business.

According to Springdale Police Chief Thomas Butler, officers responded and when they got there, they saw what police described as a dog attack.

Butler said the first officer on scene fired his weapon in an effort to save the victim who was being attacked.

The officer shot both dogs, before rendering rendered aid to the victim. Both dogs are dead, Butler said.

While tending to the victim, police said it was then discovered the victim was also hit by one of the rounds in the leg.

The victim, identified as Lawrence King, 62, the co-owner of the Tri-County Golf Ranch, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the dog attack.

Butler said the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Section was requested to investigate the incident to ensure transparency.

The officer involved has been identified as Michael DiStefano, an 11-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department.

Both of the dogs were owned by King’s business partner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.