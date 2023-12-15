Pregnant shooting survivor’s bullet-damaged truck restored by OC business

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Almost four months after a deadly shooting at an Orange County bar, one survivor is starting a new chapter in her life.

Savannah Hopkins, 21, got her truck back Thursday, all fixed up for free after it was riddled with bullets back in August during the shooting at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon.

“It’s beautiful, it looks like I bought it brand new!” she said.

Hopkins, a former restaurant employee, was caught in the middle of the gunfire as she hid in her truck.

“He shot inside the vehicle,” said Hopkins. “So I hopped out of the passenger side door and climbed over,” she recalled. “He comes running around and sees me, so I put my hands up and tell him I’m five months pregnant. He said, ‘go, run.'”

Three people were killed in the shooting.

When the owners of Elite Automotive Services in Lake Forest heard about the extensive damage and bullet holes in Hopkins’ truck, they decided to help.

“She is a hero,” said Ziad Traieh, co-owner of Elite Automotive Services “She saved her life and her baby’s life.”

The work, done free of charge to Hopkins, would have cost roughly $18,000.

Hopkins is now less than a month away from delivering her baby.

