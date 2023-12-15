Sheriff: 3 females caught in Sacramento County with over $7K worth of stolen items in vehicle

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Sheriff’s detectives arrested three women after a retail theft led authorities to over $7,000 worth of stolen items in their vehicle.

During a recent sheriff’s action dubbed “Operation Bad Elf”, detectives say they watched two women enter a Target store and fill a cart with items while a third woman waited outside in a vehicle, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement on Friday.

As the two women left the store with the carts and were putting the items in their vehicle, detectives arrested all three women. Inside the vehicle were hundreds of other items that were stolen from several stores in the Sacramento area, the sheriff’s department says. Detectives later learned that earlier in the day, the three females stole from Lululemon, Bath and Body Works, Michael’s, CVS, and TJ Maxx.

The three women were on charges of felony grand theft and conspiracy. They have all been released, pending their court date. On Thursday, most of the items were been returned to the stores.

Detectives estimate the retail value of the stolen items totaled around $7,240.

Detectives say they believe these women are responsible for other similar incidents throughout the region, and ask anyone that may recognize them from other previously unreported crimes to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1000, and tipsters remain anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.