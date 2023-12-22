Child found dead, stuffed inside bag of Western Pennsylvania home

Click here for updates on this story

OIL CITY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A boy was found dead and stuffed inside of a bag inside of a Western Pennsylvania home.

Oil City Police say that a boy was reported missing from their home by his mother in Oil City on Wednesday and that the boy was being taken care of by the mother’s boyfriend, who was identified as 24-year-old Trevaughn Lee Stribling-Jackson.

According to police, when the mother of the boy asked Stribling-Jackson where the child was, he said they were with a cousin of his in the Erie area.

When police interviewed the mother of the boy, she said she felt it was suspicious that Stribling-Jackson was doing laundry, because that’s not something he normally does.

She also told police that a tan air mattress bag was missing and that she noticed blood on a box-spring under the mattress.

When police executed a search warrant of the home where Stribling-Jackson lived, they found a bag with the missing boy dead inside of it.

Investigators found that the boy had injuries to his head and face and a suspected burn to his groin area.

When police interviewed Stribling-Jackson, he denied knowing where the boy was or having any information related to his death. He also denied sending the child to Erie, but said he has family in that area.

Stribling-Jackson is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and abuse of a corpse.

Bail was denied for Stribling-Jackson and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for early January.

