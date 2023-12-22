Five years later Bollywood Radio station sees continued success

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — There are many genres of music you can find playing in Music City, but after not finding the tunes from their culture here, two people decided to start up a web based radio station themselves.

It has been more than five years since Shuddh Desi Radio started and it is now reaching tens of thousands of listeners.

Aniruddha “Andy” Sathe and Shalini Dixit founded the station after missing the radio experience that is back in India. They taught themselves how to be radio jockeys and are now leaving their mark on the airwaves.

“Last time I think we checked we probably had about 100,000 listeners,” Sathe said.

The station runs 24/7, at times covering 9 languages according to Sathe. This is not either of their full time jobs. They trade off with different radio jockeys, some of which are based internationally.

The station not only has music, but talk shows and they cover events, bringing the radio experience they missed from India to here in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

“We found that that’s maybe our bigger purpose and bigger goal for starting this radio connecting people through the music, through the language and getting them closer to the roots and their culture,” Dixit said.

