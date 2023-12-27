Man charged with sexual abuse of 2 children in Lincoln County is employed by Pattonville Schools

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Lincoln County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man, who is also a Pattonville School District staff member, with three felony sexual crimes involving two children.

Michael C. Johannes was arrested Wednesday and is charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and two counts of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old. He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.

None of the charges allege the abuse happened on school grounds or involve students. A Pattonville School District spokesperson confirmed Johannes is a communications specialist in the district’s technology department and said he is currently on unpaid leave. The district said Johannes did not directly work with students in his role.

“It is our understanding that the charges are not related to Mr. Johannes’ work or any students in the Pattonville School District,” the district said in an emailed statement. “However, we encourage anyone with a concern related to this case to contact local law enforcement. We take the safety and security of our students very seriously. This includes proactive steps such as ensuring all staff pass a thorough background check before they are allowed to work for Pattonville.”

Court documents show the victims are six and eight years old and Johannes came into contact with them after befriending a woman at a St. Charles County church who was a babysitter for the victims. The abuse happened, prosecutors said, between December 2021 and April 2023.

The charges state that Johannes touched one of the victims in a sexual manner to gratify himself on two occasions. He is also accused of exposing himself to the other victim for the purpose of sexual gratification, prosecutors said in charging documents.

Investigators began their investigation into Johannes in July 2023.

