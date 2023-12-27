Miami restaurant faces 2nd vandalization after surveillance captures man throwing stone

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A vandal was caught on camera bashing a South Florida restaurant with a rock on Christmas morning, but it wasn’t the first time that the business was targeted.

The man was seen using unconventional methods to vandalize Meson Ria De Vigo, a restaurant along Coral Way in Miami, including a rock and a bottle of hot sauce.

“It seems he might’ve been on drugs,” said Fayez Tanous, owner of the restaurant. “Why he did it, I don’t know.”

He threw the rock through the front door at approximately 12:30 a.m.

But before that, at around 11:30 p.m., surveillance also captured the estranged man spreading hot sauce over a railing across the street from the restaurant.

“This place has faced vandalism before, graffiti,” said Tanous.

The owner has no speculations on why his restaurant could’ve been targeted.

Miami Police were in the area on Tuesday night after receiving a call from someone claiming they saw the vandal but had no luck in finding him.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

