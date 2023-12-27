Skip to Content
Pittsburgh woman arrested for speeding under the influence with child in the backseat

By JONATHAN FISHER

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges for speeding while under the influence with her child in the backseat, according to officials.

State police pulled over Mary Slattery on Rt. 28 on Saturday afternoon. Troopers say she was going 87 mph in a 55-mph zone. During the traffic stop, police said they noticed Slattery having delayed reactions and they could smell marijuana.

Troopers said she admitted to having marijuana in the car with no medical card.

They also said her 3-year-old child was not in a proper car seat.

