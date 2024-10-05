Texas Republicans Break Ranks: A Powerful Coalition Rises to Back Allred and Oust Ted Cruz

Click here for updates on this story

October 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an unexpected but powerful twist, Texas politics is witnessing a new wave of bipartisan unity with the formation of “Republicans for Allred,” a coalition led by prominent GOP figures who are throwing their weight behind Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in his campaign to unseat Senator Ted Cruz. The coalition, co-chaired by former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger and former State Representative Jason Villalba, brings together a wide array of Republican leaders who believe that Allred’s vision for Texas transcends party lines. Congressman Allred’s candidacy has stirred up excitement, especially with notable Republicans like Kinzinger openly praising his commitment to principle. As Kinzinger told The Houston Chronicle, “If the Democratic Party decided someday to go off the rails, similar to what the GOP did, I guarantee you, Colin Allred would be like Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney, saying this can’t happen.” His words reflect a broader sentiment—one that suggests Texans are ready for change, one based on values, integrity, and putting state interest’s above personal ambition.

Putting Differences Aside for a Greater Cause Kinzinger’s sentiment was echoed by several others in the GOP, underscoring that this movement isn’t merely symbolic. It represents a serious effort to rally disenchanted Republicans around a leader who believes in genuine service to the state. As Kinzinger told The Texas Tribune, “This is a serious effort to reach out to Republicans. You’re going to see other folks come out and say, ‘look, we’re going to put slight differences aside because we actually believe in this country and what it stands for like Colin does, unlike Ted Cruz.'” But perhaps the most compelling endorsement came from former State Representative Todd Smith, who made a striking statement about the future of American democracy. “I fully understand the actual and inevitable harm to our democracy caused by election denialism and demagoguing,” Smith told Lonestar Live. “Accordingly, and for many reasons, it is clear to me that Colin Allred is the right person to be our next Senator.”

Texans Deserve a Leader Who Puts People First What makes Allred’s campaign stand out is his consistent focus on the everyday issues that matter to Texans. As a Dallas native raised by a single mother, Allred’s story resonates with many. A former NFL linebacker turned civil rights attorney; Allred has demonstrated his commitment to public service through bipartisan legislative victories. Over his years in Congress, Allred has shown an ability to work across party lines—an attribute that earned him the title of the “most bipartisan member of the Texas Congressional Delegation.” Former Dallas Mayor and Congressman Steve Bartlett added to the chorus of Republican praise, stating, “Colin Allred has the character to take us forward and will be the kind of leader Texans need in the Senate. I trust Colin to respect our liberties, our constitution, and our shared values as Americans. Texans know that Colin would never abandon our state.”

Bridging the Divide: A Campaign for All Texans Allred’s bipartisan appeal is rooted in his legislative achievements, including the passage of key laws such as the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which are bringing billions of dollars to Texas for new projects, job creation, and community safety. His work alongside Republican business leaders like El Paso’s Woody Hunt on expanding work permits is a clear testament to his commitment to improving the lives of all Texans, regardless of party affiliation. Former State Representative Jason Villalba, a self-described “Reagan Republican,” emphasized that this isn’t about abandoning Republican ideals, but about realigning with the interests of ordinary Texans. “Our current Senator seems to be more focused on his own ambition or serving the interests of extremists than helping ordinary Texans like me,” Villalba said. “Colin Allred has served North Texas with dignity, respect, and a servant’s heart. He cares about the kitchen table issues that are important to me and my family. He will never put his own personal gain above Texas.”

A Coalition with Purpose The Republicans for Allred coalition is more than a footnote in Texas’s political history; it’s a full-fledged movement. Co-chaired by Kinzinger and Villalba, the coalition includes respected figures such as former Dallas Mayor Steve Bartlett, former State Representatives Todd Smith and Bennett Ratliff, and Marc Sumerlin, the former Deputy Director of the National Economic Council under President George W. Bush. Together, they are a testament to the growing realization that Texas needs a Senator who puts the people first—someone who is willing to bridge divides and offer practical, effective leadership. Allred’s candidacy is not just a challenge to Ted Cruz’s incumbency; it’s a call for a new political dynamic in Texas. The endorsements of these GOP stalwarts are a signal that Texans are ready for a leader who prioritizes unity, bipartisanship, and tangible results over rhetoric and extremism.

Conclusion Houston Style Magazine readers, the “Republicans for Allred” coalition marks a seismic shift in the Texas Senate race, bringing together Republicans who value integrity, practical solutions, and the well-being of all Texans. Colin Allred is poised to offer a fresh vision for the state—one where bipartisanship isn’t just a talking point but a lived practice. As more Republicans join this movement, it’s clear that the tide is turning in Texas. With leadership like Allred’s, the Lone Star State could soon shine brighter than ever. For more updates on Colin Allred’s Senate campaign and the Republicans for Allred coalition, visit colinallred.com.

