Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024: mira la lista completa

(CNN) — Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024 se revelaron este viernes por la mañana.

El anuncio comenzó a las 10:45 a. m. ET en el sitio web de Recording Academy GRAMMY.com. Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic y otros estuvieron entre los que participaron en el anuncio de la transmisión en vivo.

Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024 se están divulgando en este momento y se irán consignando aquí a medida que se revelen.

Los premios Grammy se llevarán a cabo el 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista de nominados en las principales categorías:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO Boygenius – “The Record” Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure” Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio” Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation” Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts” SZA – “SOS” Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” Jon Batiste – “Worship” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” Jon Batiste – “Butterfly” Lana Del Rey – “A&W” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Coco Jones Gracie Abrams Fred Again.. Ice Spice Jelly Roll Noah Kahan Victoria Monét The War and Treaty

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne” Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain” Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA Brandy Clark – “Buried” Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind” Luke Combs – “Fast Car” Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are” Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher” Metallica – “72 Seasons” Paramore – “This Is Why” Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Babyface – “Girls Night Out” Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You” Emily King – “Special Occasion” Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot” Coco Jones – “ICU” Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love” SZA – “Kill Bill” Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

