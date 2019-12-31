Public invited to new Bend fire station grand opening

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The public is invited to join Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 and Bend Fire & Rescue for the grand opening of the new Pilot Butte Fire Station, Station 306, at 425 NE 15th Street, just south of Pilot Butte.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m. A short ceremony with Bend Fire Pipes and Drums and a “passing of the key” will be followed by tours of the station, and they will also have ice cream, coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.

"This station is beautiful, inside and out, and we sincerely hope that you can make a little time to share this exciting occasion with us," Battalion Chief Dave Howe said Tuesday. "This will be a community celebration, and all are invited!"