Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend tops fundraiser, earns extra funds

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The New Year got off to a great start for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. Following a seven-week-long campaign through Central Oregon Gives, the club raised just shy of $135,000 for their outcome-driven youth development programs. Finishing in the lead earned them an additional $25,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

“This campaign was so aptly named - Central Oregon Gives. It has been incredible to witness our community come together for collective impact and support so many nonprofits during the last few weeks,” shared Executive Director Juliana Williams. “As we kick off our 25th anniversary of building great futures for Bend’s youth, we are deeply grateful to each donor who gave generously to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. The future is bright!”

Central Oregon Gives is a collaboration between the Source Weekly and What If We Could aimed at highlighting the good work done by regional nonprofits. More than 70 organizations participated, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend was one of seven to receive a deluxe online listing thanks to Cascade Village Shopping Center.

Major contributors to Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend included:

• $14,500 from Scott Douglass and the Cascade Relays Foundation

• $20,500 from Ryan & Heidi Shackel

• $15,000 from Les Schwab

• $5,350 from Matt Ertle & Pridestaff

• $5,000 from Judith & Brandon Merritt and the Frederick Foundation

• $5,000 from Derek & Joanne Berry and the CJ Berry Foundation

• And two separate anonymous donations of $10,000 each

100% of donations made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend stay local, providing supportive relationships and opportunities for growth that inspire and empower youth to reach their full potential in the classroom, at home, and in our community. As Bend has grown so has the need for safe, quality and affordable out-of-school programming. Due to the school start time change, the number of kids the program serves daily has risen by 30% and there are hundreds more youth left alone after school.

“Investments in our program allow us to meet that growing need head on by hiring more staff and expanding our services,” said Williams. “The future of our program is focused of growth and impact for our Clubs and members. Our roots in this community are strong and together we can do great things!”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

For 25 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend have empowered more than 25,000 young people to reach their full potential by providing them with a safe place to belong, supportive relationships, and quality youth development programs that parents trust. Serving youth, ages 5–18 from nearly every school in the district, our Club acts as a bridge to great futures, igniting a passion for lifelong learning, and inspiring good character, leadership and healthy lifestyles. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: https://www.bgcbend.org/